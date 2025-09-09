Guwahati: Amid escalating unrest in Nepal, India on Tuesday advised its nationals in the country to exercise caution after violent protests left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed deep concern over the situation and urged Indian citizens to follow the guidelines issued by Nepali authorities.

“We are closely monitoring developments in Nepal and are saddened by the loss of young lives. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, and we hope for the swift recovery of those injured,” the ministry said, emphasizing India’s hope that all sides resolve the crisis through dialogue and restraint.

The protests, largely driven by young people and dubbed “Gen Z demonstrations,” erupted following public frustration over government inaction on corruption and unemployment. Tensions intensified after the government blocked several social media platforms, including Facebook, prompting criticism and further mobilization of youth-led protests across the country.

Kathmandu authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in the Ring Road area just hours after lifting an earlier ban.

Lalitpur district also enforced a curfew until midnight.

Kathmandu district administrator Chhabilal Rijal has prohibited public gatherings, protests, and assemblies during the curfew to prevent further violence.

Resignations Rock Oli Government Amid Crisis

In the wake of the deadly crackdown, senior political figures have started stepping down in protest against the government’s response. On Tuesday, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari resigned from his post, criticizing what he called the government’s “authoritarian behavior” during the protests.

In his resignation letter, Adhikari, a Nepali Congress lawmaker, stated that the state had chosen suppression and violence over democratic engagement. “Instead of recognizing citizens’ right to protest, the government responded with force and killings, moving away from democracy,” he wrote. Adhikari said he could not remain in power without accountability for the violence inflicted on a generation that should be shaping the nation’s future.

A day earlier, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had also submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, following mounting pressure and public outrage over the government’s handling of the protests.

Adding to the political turmoil, Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has openly demanded Prime Minister Oli’s resignation. “Innocent youths have been killed unnecessarily. The Prime Minister must take responsibility and resign immediately,” Thapa said, warning that the Nepali Congress will not continue to support the government under the current circumstances. He also vowed to push for decisive action at the party’s next meeting.

Protest organizers have described the demonstrations as a voice of a disillusioned generation. Many youths accuse the government of ignoring their demands for reform and opportunity, with the recent social media ban seen as a tipping point.

Prime Minister Oli, in a late-night address, blamed the violence on “infiltration from selfish elements” and promised relief payments to the families of the deceased along with free treatment for the injured. He also announced the formation of a probe committee to investigate the violence, assess damages, and recommend preventive measures within 15 days.

As tensions continue to rise, both domestic and international observers are urging the Nepali government to address the grievances of its youth and commit to democratic principles.