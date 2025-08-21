Guwahati: Myanmar’s military said it has seized control of a key town in eastern Kayah State as part of a broader effort to reclaim territory from resistance forces ahead of its heavily criticised December election.

The army announced on Wednesday that it had captured Demoso, a strategic township located about 105 kilometers east of the capital, Naypyidaw, following more than two weeks of intense fighting. The battle, which concluded on Tuesday, reportedly drove out a coalition of anti-junta fighters, including pro-democracy militias and ethnic armed groups.

The military-backed newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar reported that soldiers took full control of both the town and the surrounding areas after a 16-day offensive. According to the report, troops recovered six bodies from the battlefield and suffered casualties themselves, though the statement did not provide specific figures. Soldiers celebrated in front of a sign that read, “You are warmly welcomed to Demoso,” in a photo the military published.

Since launching its February 2021 coup against the elected civilian government, the military has faced widespread resistance across the country. The town of Demoso has remained one of the major flashpoints in the ongoing conflict, which has displaced over 130,000 people in Kayah State alone.

The junta plans to begin its phased general elections on December 28, targeting areas under its direct control. Critics have denounced the move as a thinly veiled attempt to legitimize military rule while keeping democratic icon Aung San Suu Kyi behind bars and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), dissolved.

Despite the upcoming polls, nearly 40% of Myanmar’s population remained unreachable during the junta’s pre-election census, according to independent monitoring groups. Observers warn that the elections could trigger even more violence as the military pushes into contested regions to widen its control, while opposition forces work to prevent the vote in areas they still hold.

The National Unity Government (NUG), a parallel administration formed by ousted lawmakers and activists, condemned the election as fraudulent. In a recent statement, the NUG called on all resistance groups to reject the vote and unite against what it described as a “trap” to entrench military power.

“The terrorist military group is attempting to stage an illegitimate and fraudulent election to sustain its grip on power,” the NUG stated. “We urge all revolutionary groups to stand united with the people in resisting and overcoming this trap.”

As tensions continue to escalate, border trade between Thailand and Myanmar has also faced disruptions, with authorities temporarily shutting down crossings in response to growing insecurity.