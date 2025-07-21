Bangladesh Air Force jet crashes at Dhaka school, one dead, four injured

Guwahati: A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed on the premises of Milestone School and College in the Uttara area of Dhaka on Monday afternoon, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to at least four others.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was an F-7 BGI fighter jet used for training purposes. The incident occurred while students and staff were present on campus.

Fire service official Lima Khan confirmed the casualty figures but did not provide further details about the victims.

Television footage from the scene showed smoke and fire at the crash site. Emergency response teams, including fire and rescue personnel, were deployed immediately.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is expected to be initiated by relevant authorities. Further details are awaited.

