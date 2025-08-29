Applications are invited for recruitment of various non teaching positions or jobs in Visva Bharati in 2025

Visva Bharati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Junior Engineer and Estate Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Librarian (Granthagarika)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) A Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science with at

least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii) At least ten years as a Librarian at any level in University Library or ten years of teaching as

Assistant / Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years’ experience as a College Librarian.

iii) Evidence of innovative library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

iv) Ph.D Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation / Archives and Manuscript-Keeping.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed.

b) Five years of experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post in the Pay Level 10 and

above.

Name of post : Estate Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A second-class Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 5 years’ experience construction and maintenance of Building, Transport and Estate Management.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree of Engineering / Technology in relevant field from a recognized Institute/ University with one-year relevant experience

OR

Diploma in Engineering in the relevant field and three years’ experience in relevant field in CPWD/

State PWD or Similar Organized Services / Statutory or Autonomous Organizations / Central / State Universities / Autonomous institutions or reputed private construction company with an annual turnover of at least Rs. 200 (two hundred) crore or more.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://visvabharatint.samarth.edu.in/

Last date of online application is 30th September, 2025, 11:59 P.?.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here