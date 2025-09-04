Written by Ramji Mishra

Tikra Raksohiya Primary School in Sitapur district has achieved a rare milestone among government schools in Uttar Pradesh—full attendance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Through consistent efforts by the School Management Committee (SMC), teachers, and parents, the school has maintained 100% attendance for the past three months.

From 85% attendance in 2015, the school steadily improved over the years—reaching 92% in 2018, 95% during the Covid-19 pandemic by conducting classes in open spaces, and 98–99% in 2023-24. Headmaster Sarnam Verma credited the SMC’s vigilance for the remarkable progress, highlighting that not a single girl has dropped out.

Enrolment has also increased from 28 students in 2020-21 to 40 this year. With 12 students passing Class 5 in April, the school now has 32 students, all demonstrating near-perfect attendance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The SMC, formed every two years under the guidance of the Gram Shiksha Samiti, actively oversees daily school functioning—from tracking attendance to addressing parental concerns. Monthly meetings are held to record issues such as absenteeism, excessive mobile phone use, or behavioral challenges, along with the steps taken to resolve them.

“Many children in villages are taken out of school to work in fields or help with family businesses,” said Verma, who also chairs the committee. “Ensuring that children attend regularly requires cooperation between the family, the child, and the SMC.”

Also Read: India urges Germany to return baby Ariha Shah from Berlin foster care

Tikra Raksohiya, a village with 550 residents, mostly relies on agriculture and daily wage labour. The government primary school, established in 2012, currently has three teachers: Verma, Diwakar Singh (joined 2021), and Ravita Singh (joined 2024). The SMC, alongside the teachers, conducts home visits, motivates parents, and provides support to children facing personal or economic challenges.

The committee also tackles issues like migration, where 20–25 families leave annually for work in other districts or states, and behavioral concerns, including school discipline and mobile phone usage. Parents, once indifferent to schooling, now actively support their children’s education.

For instance, Ranno Chaurasia, vice-president of the SMC, has all three of her children enrolled in school, while Shanti Devi and other parents continue to ensure regular attendance despite personal hardships. Teachers, in turn, provide additional support, such as winter clothing or learning resources, to help students continue their education without disruption.

“Parents now understand the importance of education, and the SMC has transformed both the classroom and the community,” said Diwakar Singh. “Children are motivated to learn, and the issues they face are systematically addressed through repeated efforts and support.”

The Tikra Raksohiya experience demonstrates how active parental involvement and community participation can dramatically improve school attendance and create an environment where every child has the opportunity to learn.

(Ramji Mishra is a freelance journalist and a member of 101Reporters, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters).