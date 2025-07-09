Guwahati: A coalition of ten central trade unions launched a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, triggering disruptions in essential services like banking, postal operations, electricity, mining, and public transport across several states.

Rural and agricultural labour groups also extended their support to what the unions are calling a “general strike.”

According to union leaders, nearly 25 crore workers from various sectors joined the protest to oppose the central government’s economic and labour policies.

They accused the government of prioritizing corporate interests over the rights and livelihoods of workers, farmers, and economically vulnerable communities.

Why Are Workers Protesting?

Union representatives have strongly opposed the four new labour codes passed by Parliament, claiming the laws undermine worker protections.

They believe the codes will increase working hours, erode trade union rights, and make it harder to legally organize strikes or protests.

Another major concern voiced by the unions is the growing trend of recruiting retired personnel for government jobs, which they argue deprives the younger population of employment opportunities.

They pointed to examples in the Railways, education sector, NMDC Ltd, and steel plants to highlight how young professionals face barriers to government employment.

With 65% of the population under 35 and youth unemployment rates peaking among 20–25-year-olds, union leaders warned that ignoring these issues could deepen social and economic inequalities.

What Are the Unions Demanding?

The protesting unions submitted a 17-point charter of demands to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. However, they claimed the government has not made any meaningful effort to address their concerns.

Some of their key demands include:

Repealing the four new labour codes

Ending contractualization and halting privatization of public sector units

Increasing government recruitment and regular job creation

Raising the national minimum wage to Rs 26,000 per month

Strengthening MGNREGA and introducing urban employment schemes

Guaranteeing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission (C2 + 50%)

Providing loan waivers for farmers

Impact Across States

AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur reported widespread participation in the strike from states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Northeast states, including Assam. She said that operations in the banking, postal, electricity, copper, and coal mining sectors had suffered major disruptions.

Public transportation services also took a hit in several regions. In addition, farmers’ unions in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan organized demonstrations to show solidarity with the striking workers.