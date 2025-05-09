Guwahati: Independent media outlet The Wire reported on Friday that its website, thewire.in, has been blocked for internet users across India.

The outlet stated that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have indicated the blockage is “as per the order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the IT Act, 2000.”

This development comes amidst a volatile situation in India due to heightened tensions with Pakistan, during which the Union government has been blocking access to many social media accounts and YouTube channels, citing security concerns.

In a statement, The Wire asserted, “In a clear violation of the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of the press, the Government of India has blocked access to http://thewire.in across India.”

“We protest this blatant censorship at a critical time for India when sane, truthful, fair and rational voices and sources of news and information are among the biggest assets that India has. … Your support has kept our work going for the past 10 years and we are counting on all of us standing together at this time,” the statement read.

Seema Chishti, Editor of The Wire, posted on X, “We are taking all necessary steps to challenge this arbitrary and inexplicable blocking.”

The internet service providers are saying multiple things. We have learnt it is per orders of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/GCz4d6EggP — The Wire (@thewire_in) May 9, 2025

This action follows the withholding of X accounts belonging to Maktoob Media, Free Press Kashmir, and The Kashmiriyat on Thursday, reportedly in response to a legal demand from the government.

X’s Global Government Affairs handle disclosed that the Indian government has issued executive orders to block over 8,000 accounts in India, with potential penalties for non-compliance including significant fines and imprisonment of local employees.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence has directed all media channels, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and the movement of security forces.

This directive was issued after Indian TV channels aired misinformation during live coverage of the escalating tensions.

In its press statement, The Wire said, “Your support has kept our work going for the past 10 years and we are counting on all of us standing together at this time. We will not be deterred from providing truthful and accurate news to all our readers.”

As of now, there has been no official statement from the government regarding the blocking of The Wire.

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan follow the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

India responded with cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor, reportedly hitting 9 terror camps in Pakistan.