Guwahati: A baby boy was delivered mid-air on board an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai on Wednesday, after a Thai national went into labour during the journey.

The delivery was assisted by the cabin crew and a nurse who was among the passengers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a statement issued by the airline, the crew acted promptly and efficiently, drawing on their emergency training to handle the unexpected situation. “The moment the guest went into labour, the crew responded swiftly, ensuring a secure and compassionate environment for the birth,” the airline said.

Pilots alerted Air Traffic Control and requested an urgent landing. Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, a medical team and ambulance were on standby. The mother and her newborn were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. A female staff member from the airline accompanied them to provide continued support.

Air India Express said it is in contact with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to facilitate the woman’s return to her home country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Mid-air births, though rare, are not unprecedented. Earlier this year, in February, a woman went into labour on a Brussels Airlines flight shortly after taking off from Dakar, Senegal. The delivery was handled by a flight attendant and a doctor on board. The airline later praised the crew member, Joie, for her professionalism and presence of mind.

“Those first few minutes were tense, but the baby’s cry brought immense relief,” the airline had shared on social media.