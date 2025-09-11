Guwahati: The Union Government on Thursday yet again requested nationals to refrain from the Russia-Ukraine conflict as reports of Indians forced to join Russian army emerge.

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” he added.

Jaiswal reiterated the government has repeatedly underlined the risks of such recruitment.

“We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger,” he added.

The warning is an aftermath of advisories issued by the government cautioning Indians against fraudulent job offers linked to the conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier informed Parliament that 127 Indians had joined the Russian armed forces.

Out of these 98 were discontinued following engagement between India and Russia.

The Russian Embassy stated in 2024 it had stopped recruiting Indian citizens into its army.

The assurance came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July 2024.