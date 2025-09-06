Guwahati: Six people lost their lives when a cargo ropeway collapsed at the Shakti Peeth temple complex in Pavagadh on Saturday, August 6. The accident occurred when the ropeway structure gave way, causing the cargo carrier to fall.

Preliminary information suggests the accident happened due to the breaking of the rope. Panchmahal Collector confirmed that the six deceased include two liftmen, two workers, and two others. According to the Collector, the accident took place around 3:30 pm.

Local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and the administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Shakti Peeth is a significant pilgrimage site that attracts thousands of visitors daily, especially during festival seasons.

In light of this tragedy, officials have begun reviewing safety measures across all ropeway facilities in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future.