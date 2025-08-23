The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra ’Puppy’ from Sikkim under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Puppy was apprehended for his alleged involvement in illegal online and offline betting, reports News 18.

Puppy was in Gangtok to allegedly lease a piece of land to set up a casino.

ED officials had earlier raided 30 premises belonging to the MLA in several states following which they seized Rs 12 crore cash, “including around Rs 1 crore in foreign currency, gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore and silver articles around 10 kg, along with four vehicles,” News 18 reported.

The raids were made on 31 locations including Chitradurga, Hubballi and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Sikkim, Mumbai and Goa.

Goa casinos Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino were also raided.

As per the probe agency, the MLA from Chitradurga in Karnataka was taken into custody from Gangtok on Friday under PMLA.

Sleuths produced Puppy before a designated magistrate and a transit remand was granted to ensure his appearance before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

The ED’s Bengaluru unit is probing the case.

The investigation exposed a massive illegal betting network with links to global casinos and gaming operations in Dubai.