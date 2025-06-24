Guwahati: Five passengers and two crew members on board Air India flight AI-130 from London to Mumbai fell ill during the journey on Monday, with symptoms resembling food poisoning, including nausea and dizziness.

Air India confirmed the incident, stating that those affected began feeling unwell at different stages of the flight.

Upon arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, two passengers and two crew members who continued to feel unwell were taken to the airport’s medical facility for treatment. All were later discharged.

While the airline is investigating the cause, an airline official, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested that slow decompression—or a gradual drop in cabin pressure—might have been a contributing factor. An airport official added that some of the affected individuals were transported to the medical room in wheelchairs.

The pilots were reportedly unaffected. A source noted that flight crew, including pilots, usually receive their meals after the passengers have been served.

In an official statement, Air India said: “On board flight AI-130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight. The flight landed safely in Mumbai where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator.”

The exact cause of the incident remains under review.