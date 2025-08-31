Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday firmly addressed Pakistan’s cross-border activities during his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China, signaling a significant diplomatic shift.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry confirmed to the media that the two leaders discussed cross-border disturbances.

“Without going into specifics, I can confirm that the Prime Minister raised the issue. He clearly stated that both India and China suffer from this scourge,” Mistry told reporters, as quoted by a news agency.

Mistry further stated that China assured full cooperation in addressing the issue.

“The Prime Minister requested China’s support on this matter, and the Chinese side expressed their commitment,” he elaborated.

This assurance comes at a time when China’s close ties with Pakistan remain a concern for India.

During the talks, Modi and Xi also agreed to improve border management, with both nations’ Special Representatives reaching a new understanding. This move indicates a thaw in relations that had been strained due to ongoing border tensions.

Another major outcome of the meeting was Modi’s announcement of the resumption of direct flights between India and China after a prolonged suspension.

The countries had halted direct flights in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing travelers to take indirect routes through regional hubs like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok, which significantly increased both travel time and costs.

Modi is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.