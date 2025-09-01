Guwahati: In response to the tragic stampede in Bengaluru this June, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has launched a comprehensive six-point manifesto aimed at delivering long-term, impactful support to victims’ families and the wider community.

The team’s social outreach arm, RCB Cares, outlined the initiative, committing to go beyond financial assistance and focus on structural and community-driven change.

This announcement follows RCB’s earlier pledge of Rs 25 lakh compensation to each bereaved family.

The franchise stated it would honour the memories of fans who lost their lives by carrying out lasting initiatives rooted in community welfare and safety.

Key Points of RCB’s Six-Point Manifesto:

1. Deliver Holistic Support:

RCB is committed to providing assistance that extends beyond monetary compensation. The franchise aims to ensure swift, transparent, and compassionate aid for affected families and fans.

2. Prioritise Safety at Events:

The team will collaborate with stadium authorities, sports bodies, and league organizers to implement robust crowd control protocols, making match-day environments safer and more inclusive.

3. Empower Marginalised Communities:

RCB has already initiated development programs in rural Karnataka, beginning with the historically underrepresented Siddi community, aiming to create real opportunities at the grassroots.

4. Enhance Crowd Safety Through Research:

The franchise plans to introduce a fan safety audit framework and will annually train ground partners in emergency response and crowd management.

5. Create a Lasting Memorial for Fans:

RCB intends to establish a dedicated space in Bengaluru that commemorates the lives, stories, and passion of its most devoted supporters, a tribute designed to stand the test of time.

6. Build Pathways Through Sport:

RCB will support talent development by offering in-stadium jobs and promoting local athletes, aiming to inspire and empower the next generation of sports professionals.