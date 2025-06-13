Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the grim site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, where a London-bound Air India Flight AI171, tragically claimed the lives of 265 people.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport and drove directly to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, officials confirmed.

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as he surveyed the scene of the disaster. The visit underscores the gravity of the incident that has deeply impacted the nation.

He also met the crash’s lone survivor, Indian-origin British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, at the hospital.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister stated, “Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening.”

Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. pic.twitter.com/R7PPGGo6Lj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

The Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated 232 passengers and 10 crew members were on board, comprising 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Tragically, only one person survived the devastating incident.

The impact extended beyond the aircraft, with fatalities reported on the ground. Four MBBS students and a doctor’s wife were among those killed within the complex of BJ Medical College, located just outside the airport perimeter, bringing the total reported fatalities to 265.