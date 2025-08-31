Guwahati: The Chinese government has provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a symbolic “Made in China” Hongqi car for his two-day stay in Tianjin for the SCO Summit.

Known as the Red Flag, the Hongqi L5 is President Xi Jinping’s preferred mode of transport during official visits.

The car, produced by China’s First Automotive Works (FAW), has been used by Xi in the past, including during his 2019 visit to Mahabalipuram to meet PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be in Tianjin, traveling in his presidential Aurus car, a luxury vehicle made by Russian automaker Aurus Motors, and equipped with Chinese diplomatic license plates.

In their bilateral meeting, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of India and China working together. He called for the “Dragon and Elephant to come together” and “be friends.”

PM Modi responded by reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening its ties with China, based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.

Modi stated that the cooperation between the two nations is crucial for the well-being of 2.8 billion people.

Modi also noted that the disengagement of troops along the border had created an atmosphere of peace and stability.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, comes at a time when global economic challenges, including the fallout from U.S.-China trade disputes, have placed additional pressure on international relations.

PM Modi concluded by stressing that the growing cooperation between India and China not only benefits both countries but also contributes to global peace and prosperity, underlining the need for continued collaboration built on respect and trust.