Pahalgam terror attack: NIA court extends custody of two accused by 10 days

Guwahati: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu on Monday extended the custody of two individuals accused of harbouring Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

The NIA was granted 10 more days of remand to continue its investigation, officials said.

The accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, were arrested on June 22 and initially produced in a local court the following day. The court had first granted a five-day remand, which was later transferred to the special NIA court. Following the expiry of the initial 10-day remand period, the agency sought and obtained an extension.

According to the NIA, both accused allegedly provided shelter, food, and logistical support to three armed terrorists linked to the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The agency said the accused confirmed that the attackers were Pakistani nationals and were given refuge at a seasonal ‘dhok’ (hut) in Hill Park, Pahalgam, prior to the attack.

The April 22 attack left 26 people dead, most of them tourists, and 16 others injured. The NIA alleges that the terrorists selectively targeted victims based on religious identity, describing it as one of the most brutal attacks in the region in recent years.