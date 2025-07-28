Guwahati: The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a sharp exchange between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during a discussion on national security, focusing on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Speaking during the monsoon session, Gogoi questioned the government over the details of the military operation reportedly carried out across the Line of Control.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He asked whether any Rafale fighter jets were lost during the operation, referencing a statement by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who had earlier acknowledged that India faced initial setbacks in the air without elaborating further.

“If some Rafale jets have been downed, I think it is a big loss,” Gogoi said, while seeking information on the extent of India’s losses and the government’s follow-up after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Gogoi also questioned the government’s response to the Pahalgam incident. “The country wants to know — 100 days have passed since the Pahalgam attack, but this government has not brought the terrorists to justice,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Responding to the Congress leader, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the focus should be on the outcomes of Operation Sindoor rather than speculating about Indian losses.

“Some Opposition members are asking how many of our aircraft were shot down. I feel their question does not adequately represent national sentiments. They have not asked how many enemy aircraft were brought down,” Singh said.

He stated that Operation Sindoor was successful and that Indian forces had neutralised terror bases. “If you want to know whether Operation Sindoor was successful — the answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. And to those asking if any of our soldiers were harmed — the answer is no,” the minister said.

Operation Sindoor was reportedly carried out in response to the Pahalgam attack and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The government has not publicly released detailed information about the operation.

The debate took place during a 16-hour-long discussion on national security and defence matters in the lower house of Parliament.