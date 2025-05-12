Indo-Pakistan peace petition
Guwahati: More than 5,500 people have signed a petition on Change.org calling on citizens of India and Pakistan to reject hate, resist divisive ideologies, and choose dialogue over retaliation.

Launched three days ago by the Southasia Peace Action Network, the petition appeals for peace amid rising tensions between the two nations, according to an agency.

Prominent signatories include Indian filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, Pakistani-American historian Dr. Ayesha Jalal, physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy from Pakistan, Indian economist Jean Drèze, and Nepali publisher Kanak Mani Dixit.

Together, they condemned terrorism and violent extremism, denouncing attacks on unarmed civilians for political motives.

The petition warns that media and social media are amplifying communal and religious divisions, creating what it describes as a “false consensus” in favor of war.

It states that this rising war rhetoric has deeply harmed the region’s political atmosphere.

“Sustainable peace demands that people across South Asia collectively reject divisive ideologies,” the petition declares.

It urges citizens to hold their governments accountable and to oppose any rhetoric or action that promotes war.

Additionally, the petition opposes using shared natural resources and bilateral agreements, such as the Indus Waters Treaty or the Simla Agreement, as tools for political leverage or conflict.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated last week after India launched missile strikes targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The military exchange resulted in casualties among both civilians and soldiers.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday afternoon.

The Issue

We, peace activists from India, Pakistan and elsewhere, categorically condemn every form of violent extremism and terrorism. 

We particularly condemn the targeting of unarmed civilians, for any reason, including as a means to achieve political ends.

This cycle must end for peace to prevail. Communal and faith-based politics feeding frenzy on both sides, amplified by media and social media, gives the illusion of a consensus for war. 

This loud, warmongering puts tremendous pressure on governments and armed forces on both sides, as well as inciting the public. It has severely vitiated the political climate in Southasia*, fostering mistrust among citizens.

Sustainable peace requires a collective rejection of such divisive ideologies by the people of the region.

India and Pakistan must behave responsibly. Any war between these two nuclear-armed nations would be disastrous. As history shows, it is ordinary citizens who suffer the most in conflict, especially women, children, minorities, the elderly, and other vulnerable communities forced to prove their patriotism.

We therefore urge the people of India and Pakistan to hold their governments accountable and resist any speech or action that feeds war hysteria.

We strongly oppose any attempts to weaponize shared natural resources or historic bilateral agreements. Suspending longstanding agreements like the Indus Water Treaty (1960) or like the Shimla Accord (1972) would erode the basic framework of legality and civility in bilateral relations.

We call on all those who believe that peace, not war, is the way forward, to speak out against the politics of hate, violence, and vengeance, and to stand up for dialogue, cooperation, and a shared future of peace and co-existence.

*Why Southasia as one word? Because history, geography and shared struggles say so.

Initial signatories:

  1. Dr. A.H. Nayyar, physicist, Lahore
  2. Beena Sarwar, Journalist, filmmaker, Boston / Karachi
  3. Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy, Physicist, Islamabad
  4. Saeeda Diep, activist, Lahore
  5. Tahira Abdullah, activist, Islamabad
  6. Sheema Kermani, Cultural activist, Karachi
  7. Dr. Riaz Sheikh, Historian, Karachi
  8. M. Tahseen, Activist, Lahore 
  9. Anand Patwardhan, Filmmaker, Mumbai
  10. Lalita Ramdas, educationist, Hyderabad, Telangana
  11. Dr. Sandeep Pandey, activist, Lucknow
  12. Feroze Mithiborwala, Writer, Social Activist, Mumbai, India
  13. Anuradha Bhasin, journalist, Jammu
  14. Kanak Mani Dixit, Journalist, Kathmandu
  15. Arundhati Dhuru, Activist, Lucknow 
  16. Khawar Mumtaz, Activist, Lahore
  17. Laxmi Murthy, Journalist, Bangalore
  18. Dr. Syeda Hameed, activist, Delhi
  19. Asad Faruqi, Artist/Filmmaker, Karachi / Brooklyn, NY
  20. Badre Alam, Social and political activist, Siddharth Nagar, Lucknow,Uttar Pradesh
  21. Dilip D’Souza, writer, Bombay
  22. Pragyan Srivastava, Journalist, Boston/Delhi
  23. Ram Puniyani, Peace worker, Mumbai
  24. Sameera Khan, Journalist/Researcher, Mumbai
  25. Col. Pavan Nair, Indian citizen, Pune
  26. Siraj Khan, Board Chair, Society for Youth Boston
  27. Marvi Sirmed, journalist/peace activist (Pakistani-Washington, D.C.)
  28. Vinod Mubayi, Co-editor Insaf Bulletin, New York
  29. Vishal Sharma, Researcher/Peace Activist, Coventry
  30. Dolores Chew, College professor, Montreal
  31. Dr. Jatinder Maan, Punjab
  32. Dr. A. Giridhar Rao, World Esperanto Association
  33. Prabir, Doctor, West Bengal
  34. Sandhya Gokhale, feminist activist, Mumbai
  35. Ms. Sharmeela de Vas, Mumbai
  36. Sneha Jayaraj, Attorney, New York City / Kerala
  37. Sushovan Dhar, Activist, Kolkata
  38. Suraj Budathoki, New Hampshire State Representative, Manchester NH
  39. Shahzad Irshad, Author, Oxford/Manchester
  40. Verdah Kazi, Psychotherapist, Brooklyn/Karachi
  41. Varsha, teacher, civic society activist, bengaluru
  42. Himanshu Gupta, Child protection Social Worker, Ferozepur 
  43.    Guddi S L, Social Political Activist, Mumbai
  44. Satya Talwar, Retired professor, Delhi
  45. Rajashri Dasgupta, Independent Journalist, Kolkata
  46. Bobby Abraham, Creator, Kerala
  47. Sushil Khanna, Professor (Retd) IIM Calcutta, Kolkata
  48. Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Independent researcher and activist, Chennai
  49. Purnesh Joshi, Software Engineer, Mumbai/Pune 
  50. Majid nasrullah, Musician, Bangalore  
  51. SandhyaRoy, Journalist, India
  52. Vishal,  Engineer, Mumbai
  53. Samita Kaur, Environmentalist, Punjab
  54. Harsh Kapoor, Editor, Mainstream, Montpellier
  55. Susan, Retired, Bangalore
  56. Jyothi, Art facilitator, Chennai
  57. Nityanand Jayaraman, journalist/social activist, Chennai
  58. Sandhya Srinivasan, Journalist / researcher, Mumbai
  59. Sagari Ramdas, Veterinary Scientist, Hyderabad, India
  60. Dr Ashok Kumar Somal, Retired IFS officer, Kangra HP
  61. SUNIL MICHAEL CALEB, Professor, KOLKATA
  62. Ms Foqia Sadiq Khan, Social Scientist, Islamabad
  63. Navin, Independent, Hyderabad 
  64. V.Priya, Community facilitator, Tirupathi
  65. Rajeev Raj R, Independent Film maker, New Delhi 
  66. Prajit Basu, Hyderabad
  67. Ansloyd Gomes, Artist, Goa/London
  68.    Siddhartha Mitra, Programmer NYC
  69. Aditya P, Designer, Pune
  70. Abhayraj Naik, Educator and Researcher, Bengaluru / Sri City
  71. John D’Souza, Consultant, Mumbai
  72. Ajin K Thomas, Schoolteacher, Chennai
  73. Ishan A., Ecologist, Goa
  74. John Dayal, Writer, Delhi
  75. Sadeqa Siddiqui, Activist, Montreal .
  76. Swathi, PhD scholar, Bengaluru
  77. SUMAN BASU, Teacher, Kolkata
  78. Pooja Nirala, Labour Rights Activist, Guwahati
  79. Stella James, Researcher, Bengaluru
  80. Apoorva Kulkarni, Scientist/ Artist,  Mumbai/ Oxford
  81. Niya Tapo, Indigenous Climate researcher, Arunachal Pradesh, Roing
  82. Manish Kumar, Student, Araria
  83. Mohammed Ahmed Khan, Social activist, Lucknow
  84. Sehjo singh, Climate Convener, Delhi/Udaipur
  85. Philip Pinto, Brother, Chandigarh
  86. Pradeep Ghosh, Social Worker, Bhopal
  87. Bhagwan Awaghade, Core member Rashtriya Dharmnirpekshta Aandolan and Ambedkarite propagating constitutional human values, Satara
  88. Ela Gandhi, Retired Social worker/ political activist,  Durban South Africa
  89. Shubhranshu Choudhary, Journalist, Delhi
  90. Geeta Seshu, Journalist, Mumbai
  91. Mubashira Patel, Student, Intern, Mumbai
  92. Amjad M Syed, Director sales and operations, Bangalore
  93. Shweta Damle, Peace Activist, Mumbai
  94. Tripta Batra, Creative Educator; Writer, Delhi NCR
  95. Soumya Dutta, Educator – Researcher – Knowledge activist
    Delhi NCR
  96. Madhavi Swamy-Peters, Rural livelihoods, Kashmir/ Ladakh/ Bangalore
  97. Rahul Banerjee, Social Activist, Indore
  98. Ravinder Pal Singh, Academic Activist, Gurugram
  99. harshad tayade, Student of International Relations, Mumbai
  100. Ammu Abraham, Activist, on women’s rights and civil liberties,
    Mumbai
  101. Smita Ramanathan, Freelancer, Thrissur
  102. GOVARDHAN RAO PANCHINENI, Businessman, Hyderabad
  103. Nityanand Jayaraman, Journalist/social activist, Chennai
  104. Amna Yameen, Researcher/Activist, Islamabad and Hamilton (NZ)
  105. Abhishek Taneja, Sustainability Promoter, Solan
  106. Nishtha Jain, Filmmaker, Mumbai
  107. Guru, Concerned Citizen, Bengaluru
  108. Krithika, Psychologist / Activist, Bangalore
  109. Jugal Hatila, ????, Nokha ( bikaner)
  110. Komal, Activist, Maharashtra
  111. Sangeetha, self employed, Mysore
  112. Mohammad Imran, Retired, Upper Saddle River, NJ, USA
  113. Rutuja, I/O psychologist, Pune
  114. Saravanan V.,  Ph.D. Student, New Delhi
  115. Rukmini Iyer, Peacebuilder, Mumbai, India
  116. Nasreen Rehman, peace activist/historian, Cambridge UK’
  117. Ashka Naik, Researcher/Activist, Boston/India

 