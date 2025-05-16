Guwahati: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a stern message to Pakistan on Friday, asserting that Operation Sindoor is far from over and describing recent military actions as merely a “trailer” of what India is capable of.

Addressing Indian Air Force personnel at the Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat, Singh declared, “This operation is still underway. What the world has witnessed so far is only a glimpse. When the moment is right, we will reveal the full picture.”

He warned that India has placed Pakistan “on probation,” and if it fails to change its behavior, it will face severe consequences. “If they improve, so be it. If not, we will respond with the harshest punishment,” he stated.

Praising the Indian Air Force’s precision and efficiency, Singh stated that Operation Sindoor showcased India’s evolving military doctrine and growing technological edge. He commended the Air Force for leading the charge in neutralizing terror threats swiftly and decisively.

“You have shown that the new India doesn’t tolerate provocation; it responds,” he told the personnel, lauding their courage and professionalism. “Words fall short of capturing your bravery. On behalf of the nation, I thank you.”

According to the Defence Minister, the IAF destroyed nine terrorist camps across the border and inflicted serious damage on multiple Pakistani airbases. Singh said this demonstrated not only India’s strength but also a major shift in its approach to warfare.

He also applauded Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and his team for their leadership, saying, “Our Air Force has proven it can strike deep inside enemy territory. This is no small achievement.”

Singh highlighted the impact of the BrahMos missile, noting that even Pakistan acknowledged its power. “There’s a saying in India, ‘seeing stars during the day.’ But with our BrahMos missile, we showed Pakistan daylight in the middle of the night,” he quipped.

In a lighter moment that drew loud cheers, Singh said, “You eliminated the enemy in the time it takes to finish breakfast.”

He also praised the IAF for sending a clear message to the world. “When you struck, the noise wasn’t just from the missiles, it was from your courage. In just 23 minutes, you dismantled terror networks nurtured on Pakistani soil. Every Indian, whether at home or abroad, feels proud today.”

As chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ echoed through the Bhuj base, the Defence Minister’s words underscored a powerful display of India’s military capability and intent.

LIVE NOW | Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh interacts with the brave soldiers of the Indian Air Force at Air Force Station, Bhuj. Saluting their unwavering dedication and service to the nation. ?? https://t.co/zBaaDy5zLa — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 16, 2025