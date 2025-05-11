Guwahati: In a decisive military response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out precision strikes on nine identified terrorist targets in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, senior defence officials announced at a press briefing in Delhi on Sunday. The operation reportedly killed over 100 terrorists.

Top military officials, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, and Major General Sandeep S Sharda, jointly addressed the media, outlining the sequence of events and the rationale behind the strikes.

According to them, the military designed the operation to target only terrorist infrastructure while avoiding civilian casualties and collateral damage in both Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Among the dead were top terror operatives, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed.

On the first night of engagement, Indian air defence forces intercepted a swarm of drones launched by Pakistan. In retaliation, Indian forces destroyed a radar installation near Lahore in a targeted counterstrike.

They also carried out calibrated air strikes on command centres, air bases, and terror hubs.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai stated that Indian ground forces also took firm action to repel Pakistani offensives. “Our response along the Line of Control resulted in the loss of 35 to 40 Pakistani personnel,” he said.

Vice Admiral Pramod added that following the April 22 attack, the Indian Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group, submarines, and maritime aircraft in full combat readiness as part of a joint operational strategy.

Air Marshal Bharti mentioned that several Pakistani drones attempted to target IAF bases, but Indian defence systems successfully neutralized all threats without any ground damage.

He further explained, “We decided to strike where it would have maximum impact. A swift, calibrated, and coordinated assault hit air bases, command centres, and key infrastructure across the western front. The message was clear: any act of aggression will face a strong and direct response.”