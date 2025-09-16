Guwahati: To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday that falls on September 17, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a special song.

Namo Pragati Dilli — Baal Swar Se Rashtra Swar Tak, was conceived of by the Delhi Education department as an honour for Modi’s 75th birthday.

The song has students singing in 21 different languages.

Gupta said, “For years, PM Modi has worked for Delhi like a lifeline. Despite this, the previous governments have continuously criticised him and used inappropriate language. Today, our government expresses its heartfelt gratitude to him.”

The Delhi CM also expressed her gratitude to students for wishing him.

She added that she would send the cards made by them the same day so that the Prime Minister receives them on Wednesday.

“I promise to send your cards today itself so that he gets them tomorrow…He will like the way you have wished him in multiple languages in this song,” Gupta said.

A special morning walk has been organised as well on Wednesday at 7 AM on Kartavya Path as part of celebrations marking Modi’s birthday.