Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two men for harboring the terrorists who carried out the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The NIA identified the arrested men as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam, and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Hill Park, Pahalgam.

During interrogation, both men revealed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals linked to the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to NIA investigations, Parvaiz and Bashir knowingly sheltered the terrorists in a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack.

They also provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the terrorists, who selectively targeted tourists based on their religious identity, marking the incident as one of the most brutal terrorist attacks in recent history.

The NIA arrested the two men under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and continues to investigate the case.