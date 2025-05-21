Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the arrest and remand to custody of Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad in Haryana.

The Commission, in a press release, indicated that the allegations against Professor Mahmudabad prima facie suggest a violation of his human rights and liberty.

According to LIVELaw, the NHRC has issued a formal notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana. The notice demands a detailed report on the entire matter within a strict timeframe of one week.

This development follows the Supreme Court’s decision earlier today to grant interim bail to Professor Mahmudabad in the Haryana Police FIR related to his social media posts about ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 and have been in custody since. While granting bail, the top court refused to stay the investigation.

However, the Supreme Court has directed the Haryana DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) within 24 hours.

This SIT, comprising senior IPS officers who do not belong to Haryana or Delhi, will investigate and understand the true meaning of the social media post.

As a condition for interim bail, the Court has restrained Ali Khan Mahmudabad from writing any posts or articles related to the social media posts in question or from expressing any opinion concerning terrorist attacks on Indian soil or India’s counter-response.

The Court has also directed him to join and fully cooperate with the investigation and surrender his passport.

Yesterday, Mahmudabad was sent to judicial custody by a local court in Sonepat, Haryana, which rejected the State Police’s request for his 7-day custody. On May 18, the Magistrate had initially remanded the Professor to police custody for two days.

Mahmudabad faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those pertaining to acts prejudicial to maintaining communal harmony, making assertions likely to cause disharmony, acts endangering national sovereignty, and words or gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty.