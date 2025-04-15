Guwahati: In a significant move to alleviate the anticipated surge in passenger demand during the summer season, Northeastern Frontier Railways (NFR) has launched five additional summer special trains, according to the sources.

Sources stated that the train will run between Guwahati to Shri Ganganagar station from May 21 to June 25, New Jalpaiguri to Ayodhya Cantt from May 18 to June 30, Kamakhya to Anand Vihar from April 11 to 27, Katihar to Amritsar station from May 21 to June 27 and New Tinsukia to SMVT Bengaluru station from April 17 to June 29.

According to the new schedule, the 05636 special train will depart from Guwahati on May 21 at 6:15 pm and will reach Sri Ganganagar on Saturday.

In the return leg, the 05635 special train will depart from Sri Ganganagar on May 25 at 1:20 pm and will reach Guwahati at 12: 25 am on Wednesday. Both the trains will run 6 trips, the sources stated.

Sources further stated that train no. 05742 (New Jalpaiguri-Ayodhya Cantt) will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 1:40 pm on May 18 to reach Ayodhya Cantt at 9:30 am on Monday.

Later, train no. 05741 (Ayodhya Cantt-New Jalpaiguri) will depart from Ayodhya Cantt at 11:40 am on May 19 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 09:30 pm on Tuesday. Both the trains will run 7 trips.

Sources asserted that Train no. 02525 (Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart Kamakhya on April 11 and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal on Sunday. Train no. 02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal–Kamakhya) will depart Anand Vihar Terminal on April 13 and will reach Kamakhya on Tuesday. Both the trains will run 3 trips.

It stated that train no. 05736 (Katihar-Amritsar) will depart Katihar on May 21 and will reach Amritsar on Friday. Similarly, train no. 05735 (Amritsar-Katihar) will depart Amritsar on May 23 and will reach Katihar on Saturday. Both the trains will run 6 trips.

Moreover, train no. 05952 (New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru) will depart New Tinsukia on April 17 and will reach SMVT Bengaluru on Sunday. Later, train no. 05951 (SMVT Bengaluru–New Tinsukia) will depart SMVT Bengaluru on April 20 and will reach New Tinsukia on Wednesday. Both the trains will run 11 trips, the sources added.

Following the development Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR urged the public to verify the details at the IRCTC website and social media platforms of NFR, before undertaking their train journeys.