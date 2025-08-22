Kolkata: It’s time for Mamata Banerjee to take a trip down the memory lane.

Yes the former Union Railways minister on Friday reminisced her achievements at the helm of the coveted department on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 13.61 km of metro lines in Kolkata and launch train services on three routes.

The metro lines include Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar section, the Sealdah-Esplanade section, and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section.

In a veiled dig at Modi, she proudly harped on the initiatives she had taken to expand the metro routes in Kolkata.

Taking to X, the West Bengal Chief Minister wrote, “Allow me to be a little nostalgic today. As the Railways Minister of India, I was fortunate in planning and sanctioning series of Metro Railway corridors in metropolitan Kolkata. I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of the city ( Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra- city Metro grid. Later, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I had the additional privilege of taking part in execution of the projects. From the State, I arranged free land, paved roads, arranged rehabilitation of displaced people, removed impediments, and ensured all help in the execution of projects. Our chief secretaries successively held series of coordination meeting to ensure integration of execution agencies. My planning as Railways Minister got fulfilment in my participation in execution. Expanding Metro infrastructure has been a long journey for me. Allow me some nostalgia today.”

Mamata’s comment is only a reflection of her dismay at he way credit for the expansion of the metro lines has been ‘hijacked’ by the NDA dispensation.

In fact, time and again, she had been going hammer and tongs on the Modi-led govrnment on the latter’s claims over a plethora of policies envisaged by her during her stint with the ministry.

The Prime Minister will be unveiling the metro lines today but as per reports, Mamata may skip the event.

Of late, she has been at loggerheads with the Centre over SIR, alleged torture on Bengali migrant workers and others.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikary however took potshots at Mamata’s nostalgia.

Reacting to her post, he wrote, “Your “nostalgia” is nothing but a desperate attempt to steal credit for projects that languished under your watch. As Railways Minister in the corrupt UPA era, you may have got some blueprints sketched, but they collected dust for years due to the UPA Government’s infamous delays, and the non cooperation of the WB Govt since you became Chief Minister. Land acquisition failures, and outright non-cooperation by your Administration have plagued the timely execution of these projects. Remember the Sealdah-Esplanade stretch of the East-West Metro, how your Govt tried to botch up the project completely? It was stalled repeatedly because of your Administration’s inefficiencies and non cooperation, turning what should have been progressive transportation model into a decade-long embarrassment for West Bengal. I would like to remind you about a most recent example of non cooperation:- On New Garia-Airport Metro Corridor (Orange Line), launching of viaduct at Chingrighata Junction is required and all arrangements for temporary traffic diversion have been made in consultation with Kolkata Police, but the NOC from the Govt. of West Bengal for executing this stretch is still pending for months. Not even a personal letter from the Hon’ble Railway Minister; Shri

@AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, in this regard, have been able to persuade you. Fast forward to the era of the

@narendramodi Govt:- Railway funding for West Bengal have been tripled from an average of ?4,380 crore under UPA to ?13,955 crore this year alone, which is aiding the revival and completion of these vital projects at record speed. At present, works of Rs. 83,765 crores are in progress in West Bengal. Hon’ble PM is delivering world class connectivity, including the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Sealdah–Esplanade, and Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay routes, while you hide behind excuses and boycott the inauguration like a sore loser. Your contribution? A big fat zero. You have suddenly woke up from your slumber, realizing that today onwards Kolkata is going to witness World Class Metro Connectivity, which will be compatible with the Kolkata Circular Railway and enhance connectivity & convenience of the commuters trying to reach the Airport and the major Railway Stations. Bengal deserves better than your false claims, Bengal deserves Modi’s vision and action.

Your "nostalgia" is nothing but a desperate attempt to steal credit for projects that languished under your watch. As Railways Minister in the corrupt UPA era, you may have got some blueprints sketched, but they collected dust for years due to the UPA Government's infamous… https://t.co/5HdPR4FHys pic.twitter.com/C8LGrK7MhI — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 22, 2025

Her post on a significant day is set to give a new impetus to the Modi vs Mamata political animosity.