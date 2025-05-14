Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Guwahati: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office, officially appointing Justice Gavai to succeed outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of the Union Cabinet, and former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who congratulated his successor.

Justice Gavai will serve a six-month term before retiring in November 2025. A seasoned jurist, he began his legal career in 1985 at the Bombay High Court, where he was appointed an Additional Judge in 2003 and became a permanent judge in 2005. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019.

During his tenure at the apex court, Chief Justice Gavai contributed to numerous landmark rulings. He was part of the bench that upheld the Centre’s 2016 demonetisation policy and another that struck down the electoral bonds scheme.

With nearly 300 judgments to his name, many of which involved Constitution Bench matters, Justice Gavai has made a notable impact on Indian jurisprudence.

He is only the second Dalit to become Chief Justice of India, following Justice KG Balakrishnan. Justice Gavai hails from a family with a strong social and political legacy his father, RS Gavai, was a noted social activist, Governor of multiple states, parliamentarian, and founder of the Republican Party of India (Gavai).

His elevation has drawn praise from across the legal fraternity. Senior advocate and MP Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi described Justice Gavai as “pragmatic, result-oriented, and thoroughly knowledgeable,” lauding his pleasant courtroom demeanor and sharp legal insight.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta echoed similar sentiments, calling him “brilliant yet humble,” and “intellectually independent and impartial.” Mehta highlighted Justice Gavai’s contributions to various areas of law and commended his adherence to the values of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Justice Gavai’s tenure as Chief Justice is expected to continue the legacy of integrity, independence, and impactful jurisprudence in the Indian judiciary.