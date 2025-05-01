JNU rusticates student activist, cites disciplinary violations

Guwahati: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has rusticated PhD student Swati Singh, president of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), for two semesters and barred her from the campus, citing disciplinary violations related to an incident from August 29, 2023.

In an official notice issued on Wednesday, JNU stated that the authority found Swati Singh guilty of “being involved in an argument and physical violence with a lady security guard of JNU on 29 August 2023”.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite the Delhi High Court setting aside a previous order of similar punishment earlier this year, this development has occurred.

The university invoked Statute 32(5), specifically Category II (xxiv) and (xxv), which pertain to “intimidation or insulting behaviour” and “any other act… considered to be a violation of discipline.”

The newly elected JNUSU, which includes two DSF members in its central panel, has strongly condemned Swati Singh’s rustication.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a statement, the union asserted that this action represents a broader attack on the right to dissent and protest on campus.

“The JNU administration’s clampdown on dissent on campus is reflective of a larger attack on voices that speak truth to power,” the JNUSU statement read.

Following the circumstances, the union has submitted a memorandum to the JNU Vice-Chancellor, appealing for the revocation of the rustication order and an end to the alleged “targeting” of student activists.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration’s order also carries a stern warning, stating that “anyone giving shelter to Swati Singh in any hostel/residence on the campus shall invite disciplinary action.”