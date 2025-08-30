Guwahati: Security forces have neutralized a notorious terrorist facilitator, Bagu Khan, also known as the “human GPS,” in an encounter in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reports India Today.

Khan, a Hizbul commander based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) since 1995, was shot dead along with another terrorist while attempting to infiltrate the Nowshera Naar area.

Khan was a key figure in cross-border terrorism, credited with facilitating over 100 successful infiltration attempts. His exceptional knowledge of the treacherous terrain and secret routes along the Line of Control (LOC) made him a valuable asset to various terror groups.

According to security sources, most of the infiltration bids he assisted were successful, enabling terrorists to cross into Indian territory, reports claimed.

The operation marks a significant victory for security forces, as Khan’s death disrupts a critical network used for funnelling terrorists into the region.

His long history of assisting multiple terror outfits underscores his importance in the insurgency’s logistical chain.

The successful counter-infiltration bid is expected to severely impact future attempts to breach the border in the area.