Indian musical instruments could replace Car horns, says Gadkari

Guwahati: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans to introduce a new law mandating the use of Indian musical instrument sounds such as the flute, tabla, violin, and harmonium as horns in vehicles.

The goal, he said, is to replace the current harsh and jarring horn sounds with more melodious and culturally rooted alternatives.

Speaking at the 78th Foundation Day celebration of ‘Navbharat Times’, Gadkari emphasized the environmental impact of the transport sector, which contributes around 40% of India’s air pollution.

He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to promote eco-friendly transportation options, including vehicles powered by green and biofuels like methanol and ethanol.

Gadkari also noted the impressive growth of India’s automobile industry. In 2014, the sector was valued at Rs 14 lakh crore and has since expanded to Rs 22 lakh crore. India has now overtaken Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally, trailing only behind the United States and China.

Commenting on the challenges faced by the media industry, Gadkari acknowledged the financial strain of running a newspaper, noting that media houses often depend heavily on advertising revenue to sustain operations.