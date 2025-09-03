Guwahati: The Northern Command of the Indian Army released a video on social media Wednesday evening showcasing key highlights from Operation Sindoor, conducted against terror bases in Pakistan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the army described the early May operation as “an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response.” India emphasized that the strikes targeted specific terror launchpads as retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, with no intention of escalating the conflict.

“Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the region,” the Northern Command said.

The video also addressed questions about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a topic that has attracted global attention. Reports indicate that former US President Donald Trump expressed frustration over India not crediting him for supposedly “stopping the war.”

The army’s message reinforced India’s sovereign stance, highlighting that third-party mediation will not dictate its strategic decisions.