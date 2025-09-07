Guwahati: India is set to witness a rare celestial event on Sunday, as a total lunar eclipse transforms the Moon into a stunning shade of red.

Often called a “Blood Moon,” this event will last 82 minutes, making it one of the longest total lunar eclipses in recent years.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which briefly darkens the day, the Moon during a lunar eclipse takes on a reddish hue. This occurs because Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths (blue and green) but lets longer red wavelengths reach the Moon.

The 82-minute eclipse will create a striking contrast between the copper-colored Moon and stars, offering a stunning view for skywatchers.

The event will be visible across India, with the total eclipse phase starting late in the evening and lasting past midnight.

While the eclipse will span several hours, the total phase, when the Moon appears completely red, is the highlight.

Major cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, will have excellent viewing opportunities, weather permitting.

This lunar eclipse will be visible to millions across continents, including cities like Yangon, Shanghai, Johannesburg, Lagos, Cairo, and Tokyo.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye or through a telescope, as they don’t require protective glasses.

Long-duration lunar eclipses are rare, offering a unique opportunity for astronomers to study celestial mechanics.

For photographers, the eclipse offers a perfect chance to capture stunning images. DSLR photographers can get the best results with a 200mm+ telephoto lens, a tripod, and manual mode.

Settings like ISO 400–800, aperture f/5.6 or wider, and a shutter speed between 1/125s and 1s will yield the best results. Smartphone users can stabilize their devices, use the timer mode, and avoid digital zoom for clearer images.

No special equipment is needed to view the eclipse; just step outside and observe the Moon’s red glow.

