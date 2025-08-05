Guwahati: India on Monday dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose higher tariffs over its continued imports of Russian oil, calling the remarks “unjustified and unreasonable.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said India would take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

The response came after Trump, in a social media post, accused India of buying “massive amounts” of Russian oil and reselling it on the global market for profit. Linking the issue to the war in Ukraine, Trump threatened to “substantially raise” tariffs on Indian imports to the United States, without specifying the scale of the proposed levies.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has faced criticism from the United States and the European Union (EU) for importing Russian oil since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. He noted that the same countries continue to maintain significant trade relations with Russia.

“In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable,” Jaiswal said. “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

This marks the second time Trump has raised the prospect of punitive measures against India for its energy trade with Russia. Just last week, the Trump administration announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods effective from August 7, alongside an unspecified penalty related to Russian oil imports.

Jaiswal said India began importing Russian crude after traditional suppliers diverted shipments to Europe following the Ukraine war. He added that the US had initially encouraged India’s purchases of Russian oil to help stabilise global energy markets.

“Our imports are aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy prices for Indian consumers,” he said. “These are compelled by global market conditions. In contrast, the very countries criticising India continue their own trade with Russia, which in many cases is not based on vital national necessity.”

Citing data, Jaiswal highlighted that the EU’s bilateral goods trade with Russia was valued at €67.5 billion in 2024, with trade in services reaching €17.2 billion in 2023 — significantly more than India’s total trade volume with Russia.

He also pointed out that European imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2024 hit a record 16.5 million tonnes. The EU’s trade with Russia extends beyond energy to include fertilisers, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery.

As for the United States, Jaiswal noted that it continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear sector, palladium for its electric vehicle industry, as well as Russian fertilisers and chemicals.

Following Western sanctions on Russia in early 2022, India ramped up its imports of discounted Russian commodities, especially oil and fertilisers. Russia has since become India’s largest supplier of crude oil. In 2024–25, India purchased Russian oil worth $50.2 billion, according to Reuters.

Despite growing pressure, the Indian government has not directed its importers to reduce purchases from Russia, according to reports.

Trump, meanwhile, reiterated his criticism in a recent social media post, claiming India is profiting off Russian oil while being indifferent to the ongoing war in Ukraine. “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” he said.

He has repeatedly criticised India’s ties with Russia in recent weeks. In one such post, he wrote, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

India has consistently defended its relationship with Russia. Jaiswal stated last week that India and Russia share a “steady and time-tested partnership” that “stands on its own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country.”

Trump’s latest remarks come ahead of the sixth round of bilateral trade negotiations between India and the US, scheduled to begin on August 25 in New Delhi. Talks between the two countries have yet to produce a trade agreement, with India firm on protecting its agriculture, dairy, and MSME sectors from unrestricted US imports.

According to officials familiar with the matter, India is considering short-term support for domestic exporters who may be impacted by the newly announced US tariffs. The government is consulting industry stakeholders to identify affected sectors and may offer financial or regulatory relief until a resolution is reached through dialogue.