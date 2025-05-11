India gifts 15 electric vehicles to Nepal

Guwahati: India has gifted 15 electric vehicles to Nepal to support the upcoming ‘Sagarmatha Sambad’ a major international dialogue focused on climate change and mountain ecosystems.

The electric vehicles were officially handed over on Sunday, May 11, 2025, by Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, to Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, during a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The vehicles will be used to transport dignitaries and participants attending the summit, which will take place from May 16 to 18 in Kathmandu.

This year’s theme is “Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,” aiming to spotlight the environmental challenges facing mountainous regions like the Himalayas due to global warming.

In a press release, the Indian Embassy noted that Ambassador Srivastava extended best wishes for the success of the summit and reaffirmed India’s ongoing commitment to Nepal’s development and regional collaboration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Foreign Minister Deuba expressed heartfelt appreciation for India’s timely support and contribution toward the smooth execution of the high-profile event.

The summit is expected to bring together around 300 participants, including climate scientists, environmental advocates, government representatives, diplomats, media personnel, and other stakeholders from both Nepal and abroad.