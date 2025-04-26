I&B Ministry issues advisory to media, no live coverage of defence operations

Guwahati: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued an advisory urging all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users to avoid live coverage of defence operations and security force movements.

The advisory emphasizes the need for media channels to exercise extreme responsibility and strictly follow existing laws when reporting on matters related to defence and security.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security. pic.twitter.com/MQjPvlexdr — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) April 26, 2025

It warns against real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on “sources-based” information related to such operations. Prematurely disclosing sensitive information could potentially aid hostile elements and compromise the safety of personnel.

The ministry referred to past incidents, such as the Kargil War, the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where unrestricted media coverage had unintended adverse effects on national security.

The I&B Ministry has previously issued advisories to TV channels to comply with Rule 6(1)(P) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. This rule prohibits live coverage of anti-terrorist operations and mandates media coverage to be restricted to periodic briefings from a government-designated officer until the operation concludes.

The advisory concludes by warning that any violation of these guidelines could lead to legal action.