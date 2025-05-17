Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India launched a coordinated military operation, named Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation combined precise missile strikes with strategic deception.

According to a report by ANI citing defense sources, the Indian Air Force (IAF) used unmanned decoy aircraft that resembled fighter jets to mislead Pakistan’s air defense systems, which are equipped with Chinese-made HQ-9 surface-to-air missiles.

During the night of May 9–10, the IAF targeted 11 of 12 key Pakistani air bases. Ahead of the missile strikes, unmanned aircraft were flown to simulate incoming fighter jets, prompting Pakistani radar systems to activate in response. This exposed the positions of Pakistan’s air defense systems, making them more vulnerable to attack.

India then launched long-range missiles, including BrahMos, Scalp, Rampage, and Crystal Maze. Around 15 missiles were used in the operation. The strikes reportedly disabled airstrips, hangars, communication infrastructure, and damaged an airborne early warning aircraft along with several drones in Sindh. Defense sources noted that this was the first known combat use of the BrahMos missile system.

Following the attack, Pakistan reportedly chose not to initiate a counter-offensive due to the compromised state of its air defenses. According to sources, Pakistan urgently reached out to India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to request talks and prevent further escalation.

The operation was executed primarily under the control of India’s Western and Southwestern Air Commands. Attempts by the Pakistan Air Force to retaliate using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned combat aircraft were largely unsuccessful, with Indian air defense systems, including the S-400, MRSAM, and Akash, neutralizing most threats.

Despite both nations announcing a ceasefire shortly afterward, Jammu and Kashmir experienced multiple drone sightings and explosions, prompting Indian forces to respond with air defense measures.