Guwahati: Himachal Pradesh earned the distinction of being the fifth fully literate State/Union Territory following in the footsteps of Tripura, Mizoram, Goa and Ladakh.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday made the revelation while underscoring the achievement “the power of collective effort by the government, society and volunteers.”

In a virtual address to mark the International Literacy Day, Pradhan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of education as the foundation of civilization calling for renewed commitment to building a literate, self-reliant and developed India.

Himachal Pradesh is the fourth state to achieve full functional literacy, preceded by Tripura, Mizoram, and Goa.

Ladakh was declared the first fully literate Union Territory in June.

Pradhan also spoke about India’s progress and vision for universal literacy.

“Literacy is a means to dignity, empowerment and self-reliance,” he said.

Pradhan noted that “India’s literacy rate has risen from 74 per cent in 2011 to 80.9 per cent in 2023–24, but emphasised that true progress will be achieved only when literacy becomes a lived reality for every citizen.”

He said “nearly 1.83 crore learners have already taken foundational literacy and numeracy assessments, with 90 per cent success.”

Pradhan inspired youth and students to contribute to the literacy mission.

“Such efforts would be integrated with academic credits,” he added.