Guwahati: Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has made an unconventional move by shifting to the Delhi farmhouse of INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Monday, bypassing the long-standing tradition of former constitutional officeholders being allotted official government accommodation.

Despite owning private residences in and around the NCR, Dhankhar opted for Chautala’s farmhouse, reportedly citing security considerations, according to News18. Upon arrival, he received a reception at Chautala’s bungalow, and his new security team has already taken charge of the premises.

Some of his OSDs have moved with him, while other officers attached officially will make separate arrangements. The VP enclave remains empty until the newly elected Vice-President occupies it.

Typically, former Vice-Presidents, Presidents, and Prime Ministers are allotted a Type VIII bungalow or a two-acre plot once they demit office. However, sources revealed that Dhankhar has not submitted any formal requisition for accommodation, nor has the government offered him an option. No official communication appears to have been initiated from either side.

Observers note that Dhankhar’s decision carries political symbolism beyond administrative logistics. Abhay Chautala reportedly offered his farmhouse personally, highlighting camaraderie and shared Jat community ties. Dhankhar, originally from Rajasthan, has often emphasized his Jat roots, while Chautala is a prominent Jat leader from Haryana.

The move is seen as unprecedented in Delhi’s power corridors, where official residences often serve as markers of status, political messaging, and influence.

The absence of formal communication regarding the accommodation adds further intrigue to the development, suggesting it may be as much a sociopolitical statement as a practical decision.