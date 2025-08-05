Guwahati: Five Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Monday (August 4) after they attempted to enter the Red Fort premises without valid permission, according to officials.

The incident occurred amid heightened security arrangements ahead of Independence Day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A senior official confirmed that security personnel deployed at Red Fort’s access control points stopped a group of five individuals, aged between 20 and 25 years, after they were found attempting to enter the restricted area without valid passes.

“On being questioned, they were identified as Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally around 3 to 4 months ago. They have been staying in Delhi and working as labourers,” the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the group had visited the site unaware that public access to Red Fort has been suspended since July 15 due to Independence Day preparations. Bangladeshi documents were recovered from them during the enquiry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Intelligence Bureau and other security agencies have questioned the individuals. However, no suspicious activity or motive has been established during interrogation.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has been notified, and the individuals are expected to be deported as per existing legal procedures.