Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa for questioning in connection with its investigation into the alleged illegal online betting platform 1xBet, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Officials have directed Robin Uthappa, 39, to appear before the agency on September 22 to record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Uthappa, who retired from professional cricket in 2022, had previously featured in promotional content for 1xBet, which has been under ED scrutiny for suspected financial violations.

The agency has also called Yuvraj Singh for questioning on September 23, a day after Uthappa’s scheduled appearance.

According to sources, the ED is probing money laundering activities allegedly linked to the operations of 1xBet, an online betting app banned in India but still accessible through proxy websites.

The company is accused of laundering illicit gains, evading taxes, and manipulating its algorithms to deceive users.

The summons to Singh and Uthappa follows a string of recent interrogations involving high-profile figures.

Earlier this month, ED officials questioned former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in connection with the same case.

Investigators reportedly grilled Dhawan for nearly eight hours regarding his promotional associations with the app.

In addition to sports personalities, the agency has also widened its net to include celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Last week, the ED summoned Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, Bengali actor Ankush Hazra, and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.

Rautela, who serves as the brand ambassador for 1xBet in India, is being investigated for her promotional role in the platform’s operations.

The ED continues to examine whether endorsements by celebrities helped 1xBet gain credibility and operate illegally in India. The probe remains active, with more summons likely in the coming weeks.