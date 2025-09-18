Guwahati: Two members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in last week’s firing outside actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence, were killed in a joint encounter by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Haryana STF, and Uttar Pradesh STF on Wednesday officials confirmed.

The deceased were identified as Ravindra, a resident of Rohtak, and Arun, from Sonipat, Haryana.

The operation was launched after Delhi Police alerted the Haryana STF about the duo’s movement. Security was tightened and vehicles closely monitored along the Sonipat–Ghaziabad border.

According to officials, the accused attempted to flee and opened fire at the police teams. A bullet struck a Haryana Police vehicle, while another injured a Delhi Police officer. In retaliatory firing near Tronica City, Ghaziabad, both accused sustained injuries and later died.

Police said the two men were directly involved in the September 12 shooting outside Disha Patani’s Civil Lines residence in Bareilly.