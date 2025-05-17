Guwahati: The Congress party has nominated four of its Members of Parliament to be part of the all-party delegations that the Indian government plans to send to key partner countries to articulate India’s firm stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The nominated MPs are Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

This development follows the government’s announcement of dispatching seven all-party delegations later this month to prominent partner nations, including members of the UN Security Council.

The initiative aims to convey India’s unwavering message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh confirmed the development, stating that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju contacted the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Saturday morning, requesting the names of four MPs for these crucial delegations.

Ramesh further revealed that by noon on Saturday, May 16th, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had formally communicated the Congress’s nominations to Minister Rijiju.

Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The chosen representatives include former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma, Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar.

Earlier on Saturday, the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry issued a statement stating that these all-party delegations will project a united national consensus and India’s resolute approach in combating terrorism in all its forms.

The ministry’s statement underscored that the delegations “would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism,” particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism.

The government has strategically selected leaders from across the political spectrum to head these delegations, recognizing their articulate voices and ability to represent a unified national perspective.

These delegation heads include BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde. Notably, four of the delegation heads are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, while three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

Sources indicate that each delegation is expected to visit approximately five countries.

The Ministry’s statement also stated that experienced diplomats will accompany each delegation.

Following the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on his official social media handle X affirmed the spirit of national unity, stating, “In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism.”

pic.twitter.com/FerHHACaVK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 17, 2025

Sharing the ministry’s statement, Rijiju further noted the initiative as “A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.”