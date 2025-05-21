Congress files FIR against Amit Malviya and Arnab Goswami over Turkey office disinformation

Guwahati: The Congress party has lodged a police complaint against BJP leader Amit Malviya and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, accusing them of spreading false and malicious disinformation claiming that the Congress has an office in Turkey.

The complaint also alleges defamation of Rahul Gandhi in his capacity as the constitutional Leader of Opposition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the Congress Legal Cell, this move is a “malicious attempt” to tarnish the party’s reputation, incite unrest, undermine national security, and attack democratic values.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the party warned, “We will not stay silent. Let this be a clear message: Any attempt to spread fake news against our party or its leadership will be met with firm legal and political response.”

The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Congress describes the alleged act as executed with “clear and undeniable criminal intent” aimed at deceiving the public, defaming a major political institution, manipulating nationalist sentiments, and destabilizing national security and democratic integrity.

The FIR further accuses the two individuals of “masterminding a heinous and criminally motivated campaign to disseminate patently false information.” This comes amid heightened public backlash against Turkey, following its support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which has led to cancellations of travel bookings to Turkey, suspension of academic collaborations, and orders for Turkish firms to cease operations in India.

The complaint states, “This orchestrated campaign is not merely an ethical lapse but a deliberate criminal conspiracy carried out with premeditation to cause public harm, destabilize the nation, and further partisan political agendas. The accused have abused their influential positions— Malviya as a key political strategist and Goswami as a prominent media figure—to perpetrate a grave assault on truth, public safety, and national interest.”