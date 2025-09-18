Guwahati: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai has found himself at the center of a growing controversy after a courtroom remark during a hearing triggered a wave of outrage, social media backlash, and even calls for his impeachment.

The storm erupted during a hearing on September 16, when the CJI, responding to a petition seeking restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple in Madhya Pradesh, remarked:

“Go and ask the deity itself to do something now.”

He added, “You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site, and ASI needs to give permission.”

Although CJI Gavai intended the comment to reflect procedural jurisdiction, specifically, the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) role in the matter, critics outside the courtroom interpreted it as a slight against religious belief.

What began as a technical observation quickly snowballed into a controversy marked by hashtags demanding the Chief Justice’s removal, open letters from lawyers, and an onslaught of critical posts online.

Social media platforms saw an immediate reaction. Several users labeled the CJI’s remarks as “disrespectful” and accused him of mocking the Hindu faith. Some demanded that Parliament initiate an impeachment motion against him.

“Is BR Gavai not the CJI of 1 billion Hindus of India as well? He has disgraced the dignity of the judiciary,” one post on X read.

Others alleged bias, questioning whether similar comments would have been made in petitions involving other religions.

“Would he dare say the same to a Muslim, Christian, Sikh, or Buddhist petitioner?” another user asked.

Some posts also targeted the judicial appointment system, accusing it of prioritizing social representation over merit, a charge aimed at the collegium system and its consideration of caste and community background in judicial selections.

Prominent members of the legal community also responded.

Several lawyers sent formal letters to the Chief Justice, urged him to retract or clarify his remarks, and argued that many could interpret them as insensitive to religious sentiments.

CJI Gavai responded to the escalating criticism on Thursday by clarifying that critics had taken his comments out of context and affirming that he holds deep respect for all religions.

“Someone told me the other day that my comments were circulating on social media… I respect all religions,” he said during the hearing of an unrelated matter.

Supporting the CJI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta condemned the backlash, saying,

“We used to talk about Newton’s law, that every action has an equal reaction. Now, every action gets a disproportionate social media reaction.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal echoed the sentiment and described social media as an “unruly horse” that no one can predict or control.

The controversy shows how the digital age subjects public figures to increasing scrutiny, where people often amplify court comments before understanding the full legal or contextual background.

While CJI Gavai’s clarification may calm institutional concerns, the episode has reignited conversations about the limits of free speech in court, the fragility of public sentiment, and the growing influence of social media on judicial credibility.