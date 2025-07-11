Centre fails to appoint VC at Tata Institute of Social Sciences for over a year after taking charge

Guwahati: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has been functioning without a regular vice-chancellor (VC) for over a year, leading to disruptions in its academic schedule and governance, according to institute officials and students.

The delay follows the Union government’s decision in June 2023 to amend regulations governing deemed-to-be universities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The new rules transferred the authority to appoint key functionaries — including vice-chancellors — from the institutions’ sponsoring bodies to the Ministry of Education. TISS is one of five deemed universities affected by this change.

A senior official from the institute said that while the ministry initiated the appointment process in December 2023 and conducted interviews in December 2024, no final decision has been made. A panel has submitted a list of shortlisted candidates to the ministry, but the appointment is still pending.

This prolonged vacancy has affected key academic functions at TISS. Students said the annual convocation, typically held in May or June, was delayed until September last year, and no date has been announced for this year’s ceremony. Final-year students who completed their exams in April are still waiting for their degrees to be conferred.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

TISS has also not held student union elections for the 2024–25 academic session. Elections were held regularly until 2023–24. With no active student union, there is currently no student representation in the Academic Council, which is otherwise a statutory requirement.

Meanwhile, TISS Chancellor D P Singh has been named in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the inspection and regulatory processes of medical colleges across the country.

Commenting on the issue, former University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary R.K. Chauhan said the delay highlights inefficiencies in the administration of higher education institutions. “There is no dearth of talent in the Indian higher education system. However, appointments are often stalled due to ideological considerations,” he said.

TISS, a premier social science institution based in Mumbai, continues to operate under interim arrangements while awaiting a full-time vice-chancellor.