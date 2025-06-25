Guwahati: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved guidelines to conduct board exams for Class 10 students twice a year, starting from the 2026 academic session.

This move aligns with the recommendations made under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates stress-free and flexible learning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced the decision on Wednesday. He confirmed that the board will hold the first phase of exams in February and the second in May.

The board will declare the results of the first phase in April and the second in June.

“All students must appear for the first phase,” Bhardwaj stated. “The second phase will remain optional and will allow students to improve their performance in up to three subjects, science, mathematics, social science, and languages.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials clarified that this new format aims to reduce the pressure associated with high-stakes, single-attempt board exams.

Students from winter-bound schools will also have the flexibility to choose the phase in which they wish to appear.

CBSE confirmed that internal assessments for Class 10 will still take place only once per academic year.

The board had released draft guidelines in February 2024 and had invited feedback from stakeholders.

After considering the inputs, the board finalized the structure this week.

NEP 2020 recommends such changes to promote holistic education and lessen reliance on coaching classes.

According to the policy, students should be able to select subjects based on their individual interests and have more than one opportunity to take board exams in a given year.

The revised exam pattern is part of broader reforms aimed at making India’s school education system more learner-centric and less exam-driven.

The Education Ministry has stated that giving students a second chance will not dilute academic standards but will instead support better learning outcomes.