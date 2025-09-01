Guwahati: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her recent comment about the ‘tulsi mala,’ terming it “an insult to the entire Hindu community and the Scheduled Castes.”

Adhikari alleged that Moitra’s remark implied that government funds are either party funds or the personal funds of Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal. He urged members of the Hindu community to voice their protest against the statement.

“The entire Hindu community should protest against this,” Adhikari said, asserting that such comments were disrespectful and politically motivated.

The comment has sparked a fresh round of political debate, with party leaders and community representatives weighing in on the controversy.