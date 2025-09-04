Guwahati: Bihar is set to witness a statewide Bandh today, September 4, with a Chakka Jam protest spearheaded by women’s organizations.

Scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM, the bandh is expected to disrupt schools, colleges, offices, and public transport services across the state.

Organizers have assured that the protest will remain peaceful but widespread, with road blockades planned in major towns and along key highways, including Patna-Gaya and Patna-Muzaffarpur. Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow local advisories to minimize disruption.

Essential services such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and ambulances will continue to operate, as will shops providing milk, vegetables, and groceries in select areas. Petrol pumps and medical supply chains are also expected to remain functional during the bandh.

Most schools, colleges, coaching centers, and offices, along with government institutions and private businesses, will remain closed, except for those offering essential services. Intercity and local bus services are likely to be affected, and road traffic on major highways could face significant blockades due to the Chakka Jam protests.

A unique aspect of this bandh is its leadership by women’s groups, who aim to bring attention to rising prices, safety concerns, and livelihood challenges affecting both rural and urban households.

Officials say that the active participation of women adds a broader social dimension to the protest, moving it beyond purely political concerns.

Authorities have warned that normal life is likely to come to a standstill during the bandh, though essential services will remain operational. Residents are urged to plan their travel and daily activities accordingly.