New Delhi: The Union Government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the country is encountering “systematic infiltration” by illegal migrants, reports India Today.

According to the Centre, “Agents are operating” to facilitate their entry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The government’s response came in the wake Court hearing a plea accusing that Bengali-speaking Muslim migrants are being detained.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre on the plea asking it to file a detailed reply.

The High Court has been instructed to verify the citizenship status of individuals affected on a top priority basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear journalist Abhisar Sharma’s plea against Assam FIR

The plea also alleged that some were deported without following any due process.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasised “national security must remain a priority.

“India is not the world’s capital for the world’s illegal immigrants,” he told the bench under Justice Surya Kant.

Mehta underscored the fact that neither detention nor deportation can be on the basis of language.

He rebuffed allegations that that speaking Bengali alone is causing arrests.

Mehta questioned why several organisations were petitioning.

“Are claims of language being used to determine citizenship correct?” the bench asked.

As per the Apex Court, the matter dwells upon “two important issues – country’s security and its legacy and common culture.”

The Supreme Court also clarified any action must be in accordance with law. “It cannot be on the basis of language,” the Bench said.

The petition was filed by the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board and its chairperson, MP Sameerul Islam.

The petition claimed that Bengali-speaking Muslim workers are being arbitrarily harassed in Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, on behalf of the petitioners, pointed out in several cases, “people were deported to Bangladesh without proper verification,” India Today adds.