Ashoka University Professor Mahmudabad placed under 14-day judicial custody

Guwahati: The Sonipat Court on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, rejected the Haryana Police’s plea to extend the police custody of Ashoka University’s Associate Professor of Political Science, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, and ordered his remand to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to Khan’s lawyer, Kapil Balyan, the police had requested a seven-day extension of his client’s remand to recover his passport.

However, the court dismissed the plea and directed that Khan be placed under judicial custody after his initial two-day police remand ended.

“We informed the court that a photocopy of Khan’s passport had already been submitted to the police, and all travel information could be obtained from the Ministry of External Affairs,” said Balyan.

Khan was arrested following two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him at Rai Police Station, related to his social media posts about Operation Sindoor. On Sunday, May 18, 2025, the court had granted two days of police custody for one case and judicial custody for the other.

The FIRs were lodged by Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia and Jathedi Sarpanch Yogesh Jathedi, both alleging similar accusations against Khan.